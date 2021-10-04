Crawdads Announce Fall Cornhole Throwdown

Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads are excited to announce their Fall Cornhole Throwdown set to take place on Saturday, October 30th.

The tournament will feature two divisions of play: an advanced bracket for competitive players and a social bracket for recreational players. No professional players will be allowed in the social bracket. Both divisions will be double elimination. The boards will be set up in the outfield the standard length of 27 feet apart.

Advanced Bracket: $60 registration per team

1st place wins $500

2nd place wins $200

3rd place wins $100

Social Bracket: $30 per team

1st place wins $100

2nd place wins $60

3rd place wins $30

Both types of registration include four drinks tickets per team which can be used for alcoholic or nonalcoholic drinks.

Concessions will be open throughout the event. College football will also be shown on the videoboard. Spectators are welcome to the stadium for the event but are asked to bring canned items as a donation for admission.

The check-in and start time for the tournament are to be determined. Contestants are asked to bring their own bags to compete with due to demand. A limited number of bags will be available on site.

To register, please fill out the online form or give us a call at (828) 322-3000 to sign up over the phone. For questions about the event please email Daniel at dbarkley@hickorycrawdads.com.

