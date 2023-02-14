Crawdads & CVCC to Play Exhibition

February 14, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Crawdads will make their 2023 debut with an exhibition game at LP Frans Stadium against the CVCC Red Hawks on Tuesday, April 4th. The game, presented by Sheds Direct, will have a 6pm first pitch.

Tickets, which are now on sale, are $9 in advance and $10 on the day of the game. CVCC students and faculty can get a free ticket with their school ID at the Mike Johnson Toyota Ticket Office.

Concessions and the Performance Food Group Crawdads Café will be open with the full menu available for food and drinks.

It will be the first Dollar Dog Tuesday of the year, meaning hot dogs will be $1 and dogs can come for $1 thanks to Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM. As part of Craft Beer Tuesday by Lowes Foods, craft pints will be $4.

The exhibition will be the first time the 'Dads take the field in 2023. They will open the regular season on the at home on Thursday, April 8th with a three-game series against the Winston-Salem Dash.

Tickets for the regular season will go on sale in March at the Spring Fling. Group outings, ticket books, and season tickets are currently on sale.

For more information, please call the 'Dads front office at (828) 322-3000.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from February 14, 2023

Crawdads & CVCC to Play Exhibition - Hickory Crawdads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.