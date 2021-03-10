Craw Named to MiLB Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw has been selected to Minor League Baseball's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

Craw is among seven members of the first such committee at the Triple-A level, which includes representatives from Major League Baseball and six other teams across Minor League Baseball. The committee will be chaired by Sacramento River Cats owner Susan Savage and also includes Emily Jaenson of the Reno Aces, Martie Cordaro of the Omaha Storm Chasers, Chuck Greenberg of the Frisco RoughRiders and Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Allan Benavides of the Eugene Emeralds and Michele Meyer-Shipp of Major League Baseball.

"It is an honor to be asked to serve on this committee alongside such talented executives from across MLB and MiLB," Craw said. "I am excited to work together and continue growing diversity, equity, and inclusion across the baseball industry. I look forward to learning from the other committee members as well tapping into my experiences to collaborate on new initiatives as well as enhance those initiatives currently in place."

The primary goal of the committee is to reach new heights and improvements in representation throughout baseball. It was organized by Meyer-Shipp, who is Major League Baseball's Chief People and Culture Officer.

Craw has led the Jacksonville club since September 2015, when the Fast Forward Sports Group officially took over the franchise. He was voted the 2017 Southern League Jimmy Bragan Executive of the Year by the general managers of the league members clubs, making him the only African-American to win Executive of the Year for any league in Minor League Baseball.

After helping the franchise draw nationwide attention following their Nov. 2, 2016 rebrand, Craw oversaw an incredible 23 percent increase in attendance for the inaugural Jumbo Shrimp season in 2017, the largest increase for any Double-A club. The success has continued to carry over, as the club's July 3 crowds of 11,762 in 2018 and 11,429 in 2019 are the two largest over the last decade at 121 Financial Ballpark. In addition, the Jumbo Shrimp welcomed a total attendance of 327,3888 in 2019, the best total attendance in the first three seasons of the Jumbo Shrimp.

Craw's tenure in Jacksonville has also seen the club receive several honors, including the Southern League's 2017 Don Mincher Organization of the Year and a pair of circuit Promotional Trophies in 2017 and 2019, respectively. A new ballpark menu featuring more than a dozen shrimp options at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville was selected to appear on the Travel Channel show "Food Paradise." The JAXSPORTS Jumbo Shrimp Neck Pillow Giveaway was named the top Minor League Baseball giveaway item by MLB.com Cut4 and Silent Movie Night in 2017 won awards as June and August's respective Minor League Baseball Promotion of the Month. The Jumbo Shrimp have also hosted free military appreciation nights in each of the last four seasons and celebrated Northeast Florida's Negro Leagues legacy with throwback Jacksonville Red Caps uniforms, a fan jersey giveaway and a one-of-its-kind exhibition game, the High School Heritage Classic.

Set to enter his 20th year in Minor League Baseball, Craw worked for the Johnson City Cardinals, Charleston RiverDogs, Quad Cities River Bandits and Chattanooga Lookouts prior to coming to Jacksonville. While with Charleston, he was twice recognized by the South Atlantic League as Sales Executive of the Year and also for his work in community relations. Craw has been active in volunteering in each community he has lived in, co-founding and co-chairing the Charleston RBI Baseball League, graduating from Leadership Jacksonville and mentoring middle school youth throughout Jacksonville's Duval County Public Schools 5000 Role Models program.

