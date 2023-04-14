Craig Simchuk Selected as SPHL Coach of the Year

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced that Craig Simchuk of the Birmingham Bulls has been selected as the SPHL Coach of the Year in a vote of league representatives.

Evansville's Jeff Bes finished second in the voting.

Simchuk led Birmingham to the largest single-season point increase (36-point increase) in SPHL history as the Bulls went from a 42-point season in 2021-22 to a 78-point season this year, breaking the old record also held by the Bulls when they had a 30-point increase from 2017-18 to 2018-19. The Bulls also had a league-high mark with 21 home wins.

Now in his third season behind the Bulls bench, Simchuk joins Jamey Hicks as the only Birmingham coaches to capture the award.

Previous SPHL Coach of the Year Winners

2021-22- Jeff Carr, Knoxville Ice Bears

2020-21 - Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem

2019-20 - Jesse Kallechy, Fayetteville Marksmen

2018-19 - Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls

2017-18 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen

2016-17 - Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem

2015-16 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen

2014-15 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen

2013-14 - Rod Aldoff, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2012-13 - Mark DeSantis, Fayetteville FireAntz

2011-12 - Jeff Bes, Mississippi Surge

2010-11 - Brad Ralph, Augusta RiverHawks

2009-10 - Steffon Walby, Mississippi Surge

2008-09 - Scott Hillman, Knoxville Ice Bears

2007-08 - Rick Allain, Jacksonville Barracudas

2006-07 - John Marks, Fayetteville FireAntz

2005-06 - Jerome Bechard, Columbus Cottonmouths

2004-05 - Derek Booth, Fayetteville FireAntz

The SPHL will announce its Defensemen of the Year on Monday.

