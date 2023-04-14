Craig Simchuk Selected as SPHL Coach of the Year
April 14, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced that Craig Simchuk of the Birmingham Bulls has been selected as the SPHL Coach of the Year in a vote of league representatives.
Evansville's Jeff Bes finished second in the voting.
Simchuk led Birmingham to the largest single-season point increase (36-point increase) in SPHL history as the Bulls went from a 42-point season in 2021-22 to a 78-point season this year, breaking the old record also held by the Bulls when they had a 30-point increase from 2017-18 to 2018-19. The Bulls also had a league-high mark with 21 home wins.
Now in his third season behind the Bulls bench, Simchuk joins Jamey Hicks as the only Birmingham coaches to capture the award.
Previous SPHL Coach of the Year Winners
2021-22- Jeff Carr, Knoxville Ice Bears
2020-21 - Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem
2019-20 - Jesse Kallechy, Fayetteville Marksmen
2018-19 - Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls
2017-18 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen
2016-17 - Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem
2015-16 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen
2014-15 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen
2013-14 - Rod Aldoff, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2012-13 - Mark DeSantis, Fayetteville FireAntz
2011-12 - Jeff Bes, Mississippi Surge
2010-11 - Brad Ralph, Augusta RiverHawks
2009-10 - Steffon Walby, Mississippi Surge
2008-09 - Scott Hillman, Knoxville Ice Bears
2007-08 - Rick Allain, Jacksonville Barracudas
2006-07 - John Marks, Fayetteville FireAntz
2005-06 - Jerome Bechard, Columbus Cottonmouths
2004-05 - Derek Booth, Fayetteville FireAntz
The SPHL will announce its Defensemen of the Year on Monday.
