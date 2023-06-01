Craig Simchuk and Kevin Kerr Returning to Lead the Bulls for 2023-24

The Birmingham Bulls are proud to announce that both Craig Simchuk and Kevin Kerr will be returning to lead the Birmingham Bulls for the 2023-24 season.

Following SPHL's Coach of the Year honors for the 2022-23 season, Simchuk will take the helm for his fourth year as head coach. This past season, this coaching staff was able to take the team to into the post-season in only their second year together.

"I am extremely excited to be back behind the bench for the Birmingham Bulls says Simchuk. We have a great organization and I am very grateful to be apart of it. We have unfinished business to take care of and this city deserves a championship!"

After taking the team to the SPHL President's Cup Finals last April, they are set to make another run at a championship. Kevin Kerr will be the Associate Head Coach and Director of Player development which gives the Bulls organization a complete management system.

As a coaching staff, they have successfully recruited talent and players in the U.S. as a well as from all parts of the globe turning Birmingham into a destination city for pro hockey players.

"We are happy with the progress" said Kurt Dinga, Governor of the Birmingham Bulls, we are excited having the best coaching staff in the league, not only for our fans, but for the players that continue to come in to be coached at the highest level."

Chris Early, Managing Partner said, " Coach Simchuk and Coach Kerr make a great team and we cannot wait until the 2023-24 season. We have a strong player base with talent returning that are fired up to win and challenge for the President's Cup for many years to come."

