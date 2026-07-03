CPL Saves of the Month: June 2026
Published on July 3, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
The Allstate Saves of the Month from the month of June in the Canadian Premier League -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer
Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from July 3, 2026
- Match Day Information: VFC vs. ITO - July 4 - Vancouver FC
- Atlético Ottawa Hosts Massive Watch Party at TD Place for Canada V Morocco - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.