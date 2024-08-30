CPL Productions: Behind-The-Scenes of Pacific FC's Trip to BC Place in the CanChamp Semifinals
August 30, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Pacific FC YouTube Video
"It's why I got involved in Pacific, why I got involved in the Canadian Premier League."
Relive Pacific FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC with our behind-the-scenes look of Tuesday's #CanChamp semifinal second leg at BC Place
Watch all #CanChamp matches on OneSoccer
Check out the Pacific FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from August 30, 2024
- Match Preview: Atlético Ottawa vs. Vancouver FC - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pacific FC Stories
- Match Notes - PFC vs CFC
- Match Notes - PFC vs ATO
- Pacific FC Acquires Striker Moses Dyer and Loans Midfielder Ayman Sellouf to Vancouver FC
- Pacific FC Defender Eric Lajeunesse Returns to UBC - Tridents Retain Rights for 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Contract
- Match Notes - PFC vs VFC in the Salish Sea Derby