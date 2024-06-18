CPL on Tour: Kelowna 2024
June 18, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC YouTube Video
This past weekend we were in beautiful Kelowna, British Columbia for the first ever CPL On Tour match
Here's our recap of all the action, culminating in Sunday's match between Vancouver FC and Cavalry FC: OneSoccer
