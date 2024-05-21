CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen: Valour Get into the Win Column, Ottawa Now the Last Unbeaten Team

May 21, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)







On this episode of the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen, Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Mitchell Tierney break down all of the action from a thrilling Victoria Day long weekend!

Ottawa beat Pacific to stay undefeated on the season, Vancouver won away to Forge FC for the first time, Cavalry and York each took home a point after an action-packed draw at ATCO Field, and Valour beat Halifax for their first victory of 2024.

Producer Benedict Rhodes joins at the end for Stoppage Time, and a quick rapid fire round. Send in any questions or comments you have for our listener mailbag and we'll try to get to them every week!

Some footage used is courtesy of OneSoccer, home of all Canadian Premier League matches. --

