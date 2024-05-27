CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen: Ottawa Dominate Forge, Eagles Win BC Derby

On this episode of the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen, Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Mitchell Tierney break down all of the action from a goal-filled matchweek seven!

York and interim head coach Mauro Eustáquio beat Halifax at home, Atlético Ottawa defeated a tired Forge side in the capital, and Vancouver came back to win against Pacific in the BC Derby. Rounding out the weekend, Cavalry and Valour split the points in Calgary on Sunday.

Producer Benedict Rhodes joins at the end of the show for Stoppage Time, where we make our early picks for the CPL Awards through a quarter of the season. Send in any questions or comments you have for our listener mailbag and we'll get to them every week!

Canadian Premier League Stories from May 27, 2024

