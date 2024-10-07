CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen: Forge Crowned CPL Shield Winners, Chaotic Playoff Race Heats up

Forge FC are the 2024 Canadian Premier League Shield winners!

On this week's episode of the CPL Newsroom, presented by Volkswagen, Kristian Jack and Charlie O'Connor-Clarke break down their regular season title, and the rest of the action from around the league.

Halifax Wanderers FC picked up a point with a late goal at home to Vancouver FC, Cavalry FC smashed Pacific FC in Langford, Forge beat Valour FC in Winnipeg, and York United beat Atlético Ottawa in Toronto before an interesting exchange between the two managers.

At the end of the show, producer Benedict Rhodes joins for a roundtable discussion about some of the league's top stories.

Some footage used is courtesy of OneSoccer. -- : OneSoccer

