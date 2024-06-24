CPL Newsroom, Pres. by Volkswagen: CanMNT at Copa America & Wanderers Pick up First Win of 2024

On this episode of the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen, Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Mitchell Tierney start the show with a full breakdown of Canada at Copa America, before looking back on week eleven of the 2024 Canadian Premier League season!

York United beat Pacific on Wednesday night, Cavalry and Ottawa drew on Friday, Forge beat Valour on Sunday, before the Halifax Wanderers dominated Vancouver FC to pick up their first win of the season to end the weekend.

Some footage used is courtesy of OneSoccer, home of all Canadian Premier League matches. -- : OneSoccer

