CPL Begins World Cup Break: Who Could Make CanMNT's 2030 Squad?: CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen
Published on June 9, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
Charlie and Mitch have World Cup fever this week, in the final CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen before the league enters its June break.
They chat Vancouver FC's possible ascent up the table, ponder which team needs this break the most, and ask: Which current CPL player could make Canada's 2030 FIFA World Cup squad?
The CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen is the official podcast of the Canadian Premier League. -- : OneSoccer
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