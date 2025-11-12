CPL Awards X VW Canada: the Fits Were Clean. the Vibes Were Electric.

Published on November 12, 2025







The fits were clean. The vibes were electric. Last Friday, CPL's finest hit the Volkswagen Electric Carpet with drip and swagger. Big love to @vwcanada & @taylorcreekvw for rolling with us in style.

