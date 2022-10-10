CPI Security and Fireflies Help Refurbish Youth Fields

October 10, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies are teaming up with CPI Security to enhance baseball and softball experiences for youth in Columbia, S.C. Tuesday October 11 and Wednesday October 12 from 11 am-3 pm at Greenview Park.

CPI Security and Columbia Fireflies employees will help refurbish the softball and t-ball fields at Greenview Park. Together, employees from the two organizations will be fixing bleachers, painting dugouts, and repairing field surfaces.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for our team to give back to our community," Fireflies Team President Brad Shank said. "We want all kids in Columbia to be able to have access to a community field, so they can stay active and maintain a healthy lifestyle, as well as experience the benefits of being a part of a team. We can't wait to see youth league games at Greenview Park again next Summer."

CPI Security is committed to giving back to the communities it serves and emphasizes giveback efforts that provide opportunities for underserved youth.

"We want to make sure kids in Columbia have a safe and updated park to play ball in," CEO and Founder of CPI Security Ken Gill said. "Sports play an important role in teaching life lessons to our youth, and we're excited to have the Columbia Fireflies joining us in this investment."

We invite you to come out and cover our volunteer efforts at Greenview Park Tuesday and Wednesday October 11-12 from 11 am-3 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from October 10, 2022

CPI Security and Fireflies Help Refurbish Youth Fields - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.