Coyotes Sign Ullstrom to One-Year Contract
May 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations & General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have signed center David Ullstrom to a one-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.
"David is a big, strong center who is an excellent skater," said Chayka. "He has previous NHL experience and will provide us with additional depth at the center position."
The 29-year-old Ullstrom registered 6-24-30 with 26 penalty minutes (PIM) in 47 games with HV71 in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) this season. The Jönköping, SE native totaled 6-7-13 with 12 PIM in 49 career games with the N.Y. Islanders from 2011-13. The 6-foot-3, 198-pound Ullstrom has also recorded 50-47-97 with 72 PIM and a plus-13 rating in 140 career AHL games with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.
Ullstrom was originally drafted by the Islanders in the fourth round (102nd overall) in the 2008 Entry Draft.
