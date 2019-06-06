Coyotes Sign Russo to One-Year Two-Way Contract

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have signed defenseman Robbie Russo to a one-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 26-year-old Russo finished third on the Roadrunners in scoring and led all team defensemen with 6-33-39 and 32 PIM in 67 games this season. The 6-foot, 198-pound native of Westmont, Illinois has recorded 27-115-142 and 192 PIM in 271 career AHL games with Grand Rapids and Tucson. He also won the 2017 Calder Cup with Grand Rapids.

Russo was originally drafted by the New York Islanders in the fourth round (95th overall) in the 2011 Entry Draft.

Russo's Tucson Notes

- Russo's 39 points in 2018-19 matched his career high, which had been set during his rookie season (2015-16 with Grand Rapids).

- The alternate captain's 33 assists led all Tucson skaters and ranks as the third best single season in Roadrunners franchise history.

- In his first year with the team, #5's 23-power play points (5-18) paced the team. The 18 assists ranked in the Top 20 among all American Hockey League skaters.

- Five power play goals also sits as a career-high for the right-handed defenseman.

