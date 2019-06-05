Coyotes Sign Russo to One-Year Contract

June 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





GLENDALE, ARIZONA --- Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have signed defenseman Robbie Russo to a one-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 26-year-old Russo finished third on the Roadrunners in scoring and led all team defensemen with 6-33-39 and 32 PIM in 67 games this season. The 6-foot, 198-pound native of Westmont, Illinois has recorded 27-115-142 and 192 PIM in 271 career AHL games with Grand Rapids and Tucson. He also won the 2017 Calder Cup with Grand Rapids.

Russo was originally drafted by the New York Islanders in the fourth round (95th overall) in the 2011 Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.