Coyotes Sign Mermis to One-Year Contract

July 3, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations & General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have signed defenseman Dakota Mermis to a one-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 6-foot, 194-pound Mermis registered 2-17-19 with 45 penalty minutes (PIM) in 59 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) last season. The 24-year-old native of Alton, IL also skated in nine games with the Coyotes. Mermis has collected 7-37-44 and 178 PIM in 189 career AHL games with Tucson and Springfield.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.