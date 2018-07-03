Coyotes Sign Mermis to One-Year Contract
July 3, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations & General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have signed defenseman Dakota Mermis to a one-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.
The 6-foot, 194-pound Mermis registered 2-17-19 with 45 penalty minutes (PIM) in 59 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) last season. The 24-year-old native of Alton, IL also skated in nine games with the Coyotes. Mermis has collected 7-37-44 and 178 PIM in 189 career AHL games with Tucson and Springfield.
