Coyotes Sign McGregor to Entry-Level Contract

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Ryan McGregor to a three-year entry-level contract. As per Club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 21-year-old McGregor registered 27-41-68 and 10 penalty minutes (PIM) in 52 games with the Sarnia Sting (OHL) this season. The 6-foot, 168-pound native of Burlington, ON recorded 90-138-228 and 62 PIM in 286 career OHL games with Sarnia while serving as the team's captain the past two seasons. He also played in four games with the Toronto Marlies (AHL) in 2018-19.

McGregor was originally drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the sixth round (172nd overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

