Coyotes Sign Lane Pederson to One-Year Contract

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes Interim General Manager Steve Sullivan announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Lane Pederson to a one-year, two-way contract. As per Club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 23-year-old Pederson recorded 16-18-34 with 40 penalty minutes (PIM) in 37 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) in 2019-20. He finished tied for third on the team in goals and third in points/game (0.92). Pederson also scored four power-play goals and two game-winning goals this season.

The 6-foot, 190-pound native of Saskatoon, SK has totaled 51-56-107 with 94 PIM in 167 career AHL games with the Roadrunners.

Pederson originally signed an entry-level contract with the Coyotes on October 13, 2016.

-Named AHL All-Star in 2019-2010, but did not participate in festivities due to injury.

-Roadrunners leading scorer in 2018-2019 with 23 goals and 47 points.

-Second all-time in Roadrunners franchise points (107) and goals (51).

-Has a hat trick, each of the last two seasons.

