Coyotes Sign Kempe to One-Year Contract

May 28, 2018





GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations & General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Mario Kempe to a one-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"We are pleased to resign Mario to a one-year extension," said Chayka. "Mario is a versatile player with good speed and skill. We're looking forward to a competitive training camp for the upcoming season."

Last season, the 29-year-old Kempe registered 18-19-37 and 22 penalty minutes (PIM) in 47 regular season games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL). His 37 points ranked fifth on the team in scoring. The 6-foot, 185-pound Kempe recorded 4-3-7 in nine playoff games, ranking second on the team in post-season points. He also led all Tucson players in goals during the playoffs. The native of Kramfors, SE collected 2-2-4 and four PIM in 18 games with the Coyotes in 2017-18.

Kempe was originally drafted in the fifth round (122nd overall) by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.

