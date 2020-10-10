Coyotes Sign Jordan Gross to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

October 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed defenseman Jordan Gross and forward Dryden Hunt to one-year, two-way contracts. As per Club policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

The 25-year-old Gross registered one assist in two games with the Coyotes in 2019-20. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 22, 2019 at Detroit.

Gross also recorded 10-17-27 with 14 penalty minutes (PIM) in 56 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) this season. He finished tied for first among Tucson defensemen in goals and second in points.

Gross has totaled 15-39-54 with 42 PIM in 118 career AHL games with Tucson. He signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Coyotes on April 12, 2018.

The 24-year-old Hunt recorded four assists and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 21 games with the Florida Panthers in 2019-20. He also collected 13-16-29 with 22 PIM in 35 contests with the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).

The 6-foot, 193-pound native of Cranbrook, BC has posted 72-78-150 and 169 PIM in 214 career AHL games with Springfield.

Hunt has registered 3-12-15 and 34 PIM in 63 career NHL games with the Panthers. He signed an entry-level contract with Florida on March 2, 2016.

Tucson Notes

-As mentioned, making his NHL Debut December 22, 2019 at Detroit, Gross recorded an assist and a plus-three in the 5-2 victory over the Red Wings after finishing a perfect 4-0 road trip for Tucson as the team extended their winning streak to six before his call-up.

