Coyotes Sign Forward Drake Caggiula to One-Year Contract

December 21, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the club has signed free agent forward Drake Caggiula (cuh-JOOL-uh) to a one-year, one-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

"We are very pleased to add Drake to our roster," said Armstrong. "He is a hard-working, versatile forward and a strong skater. He will add depth to our forward group."

The 26-year-old Caggiula registered 9-6-15 with 32 penalty minutes (PIM) in 40 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019-20.

The 5-foot-10, 176-pound native of Pickering, Ontario has totaled 41-35-76 and 113 PIM in 222 career NHL games with the Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers.

Caggiula played at the University of North Dakota where he led the team to the NCAA Championship in 2016 and was named the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player. He registered 25-26-51 in 39 games during 2015-16 as a senior and finished his collegiate career with 62-65-127 in 162 career games.

Caggiula originally signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Oilers on May 7, 2016.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.