Coyotes Sign Chaput to One-Year Contract

GLENDALE, ARIZONA --Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Michael Chaput to a one-year, two-way contract. As per Club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 27-year-old Chaput has registered 16-13-29 with 22 penalty minutes (PIM) in 47 games as team captain of the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) this season. He also appeared in two games with the Coyotes in 2019-20.

The 6-foot-2, 199-pound native of Ile Bizard, QC has recorded 109-150-259 and 286 PIM in 388 career AHL games.

Chaput has totaled 6-16-22 and 78 PIM in 169 career NHL games with the Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks and Columbus Blue Jackets. He was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the third round (89th overall) in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

