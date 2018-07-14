Coyotes Sign Bunting, Dauphin, Fasching and Murphy

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have signed forwards Michael Bunting, Laurent Dauphin and Hudson Fasching, along with defenseman Trevor Murphy to one-year, two-way contracts. As per club policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

The 22-year-old Bunting recorded 23-20-43 and 45 penalty minutes (PIM) in 67 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) last season. Bunting finished the season tied for first on the team in goals and was third in points. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound forward has registered 47-49-96 and 138 PIM in 197 career AHL games with Tucson and Springfield. The Scarborough, ON native was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2014 Entry Draft.

The 23-year-old Dauphin registered 9-20-29 and 66 PIM in 50 games with Rockford and Tucson last season (AHL). He also skated in two games with the Coyotes. The 6-foot-1, 181-pound forward has registered 38-44-82 and 184 PIM in 158 career AHL games. Dauphin has also collected 3-1-4 and 18 PIM in 34 career NHL games with the Coyotes. The Repentigny, QC native was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the second round (39th overall) of the 2013 Entry Draft.

The 22-year-old Fasching registered 12-18-30 and 40 PIM in 69 games with Rochester (AHL) last season. He also skated in five games with the Buffalo Sabres in 2017-18. The 6-foot-3, 204-pound forward has recorded 1-2-3 and eight PIM in 22 career NHL games with the Sabres and has collected 20-22-42 and 48 PIM in 106 career AHL games. The Milwaukee, WI native was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2013 Entry Draft.

The 22-year-old Murphy collected 10-25-35 and 73 PIM in 59 games with Milwaukee and Tucson (AHL) in 2017-18. The Windsor, ON native also scored a goal and picked up two assists in eight games with the Coyotes last season. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Murphy has registered 33-67-100 and 202 PIM in 193 career AHL games with Milwaukee and Tucson.

