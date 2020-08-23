Coyotes Sign Blake Speers to One-Year Contract

August 23, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes Interim General Manager Steve Sullivan announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Blake Speers to a one-year, two-way contract. As per Club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 23-year-old Speers recorded 4-5-9 with 20 penalty minutes (PIM) in 32 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) this season. He also registered 0-1-1 with four PIM in 10 games with the Binghamton Devils (AHL).

The 5-foot-11, 184-pound native of Sault Ste. Marie, ON has totaled 19-18-37 with 74 PIM in 147 career AHL games with the Roadrunners and Devils. He also appeared in three NHL games with the New Jersey Devils in 2016-17.

Speers was acquired by the Coyotes with forward Taylor Hall from the Devils in exchange for Arizona's 2020 first round draft choice (conditional), Arizona's 2021 third round draft choice (conditional), forwards Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr and defenseman Kevin Bahl.

He was originally drafted by New Jersey in the third round (67th overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Tucson Notes

-Was tied for Tucson team lead with three goals against San Diego

-Appeared in all 32 games with Tucson after being assigned by Coyotes following trade.

-One of six Roadrunners to skate in all 32 games during that stretch.

-Teammate of four-year Roadrunner Michael Bunting with Soo Greyhounds (OHL) from 2013-2015.

