Coyotes Sign Adin Hill to One-Year Contract

September 15, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes Interim General Manager Steve Sullivan announced today that the Coyotes have signed goaltender Adin Hill to a one-year, one-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Last season, the 6-foot-6, 202-pound Hill played 13 games with the Coyotes, posting a 2-4-3 record with a 2.62 Goals Against Average (GAA) and a .918 save percentage (SV%). In addition, Hill appeared in 20 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL), posting a 15-5-0 record with a 2.40 GAA and a .918 SV%. In three seasons with the Coyotes, the 24-year-old native of Comox, BC has played in 30 games with the Coyotes, posting a 10-12-3 record with a 2.81 GAA and a .907 SV%.

Hill was drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (76th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Tucson Notes

-Roadrunners all-time wins leader with 66.

-66-49-3 record with 132 games appeared in for Tucson.

-10 career shutouts with the Roadrunners.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.