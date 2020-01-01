Coyotes Recall Capobianco; Assign Ness to Tucson

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that defenseman Kyle Capobianco has been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners, the Coyotes American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The Coyotes have also assigned defenseman Aaron Ness to the Roadrunners.

The 22-year-old Capobianco has a goal in 10 career games with the Coyotes over the past three seasons. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Mississauga, ON has registered 4-16-20 and 29 penalty minutes (PIM) in 23 games with the Roadrunners this season.

Capobianco was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2015 Entry Draft.

Ness collected an assist in 18 games with the Coyotes and also recorded an assist in four games with Tucson earlier this season.

