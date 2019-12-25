Coyotes Assign Jordan Gross to Tucson

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned defenseman Jordan Gross to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 24-year-old Gross collected an assist in two games with the Coyotes and was also a plus-two. Gross has recorded 4-11-15 and four penalty minutes (PIM) in 26 games with Tucson this season and has registered 9-33-42 and 32 PIM in 88 career games with the Roadrunners.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound native of Maple Grove, MN helped Notre Dame win the NCAA (B1G) conference championship and was named to the NCAA (Championship) All-Tournament Team in 2018, where he tallied 10-20-30 and 26 PIM in 40 games.

In addition, the Roadrunners have released goaltender Tyler Parks from his Professional Tryout Agreement. He will return to the Rapid City Rush, the club's ECHL affiliate.

