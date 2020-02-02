Coyotes Assign Capobianco to Tucson
February 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned defenseman Kyle Capobianco to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 22-year-old Capobianco has a goal in 12 career games with the Coyotes over the past three seasons. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Mississauga, ON has registered 5-16-21 and 33 penalty minutes (PIM) in 26 games with the Roadrunners this season. He also played and scored a goal in the 2020 AHL All-Star game.
Capobianco was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2015 Entry Draft.
