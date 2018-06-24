Coyotes Acquire Russo from Detroit in Exchange for Conditional Draft Choice
June 24, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations & General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have acquired defenseman Robbie Russo from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a 2019 conditional seventh round draft choice.
The 6-foot, 192-pound Russo registered 9-23-32 and 81 penalty minutes (PIM) in 75 games with Grand Rapids (AHL) in 2017-18. The 25-year-old native of Westmont, IL has recorded 21-82-103 and 160 PIM in 204 career games with the Griffins. He has also skated in 19 career games with the Detroit Red Wings.
Russo was originally drafted by the Red Wings in the fourth round (95th overall) in the 2011 Entry Draft.
