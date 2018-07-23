Coyotes & Roadrunners Unveil New Dek Hockey Rink in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Arizona Coyotes and the Tucson Roadrunners unveiled a new outdoor DEK hockey rink at Doolen Middle School with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tucson today. The total cost of the project was $250,000. The Coyotes, along with the NHL and the NHLPA launched an initiative in April of 2017 to build several new DEK hockey rinks around the state of Arizona.

"We're thrilled to unveil the first of hopefully many new DEK hockey rinks in Tucson," said Coyotes' President & CEO Ahron Cohen. "The Coyotes are committed to Arizona and to growing the game of hockey in our state. We are excited to partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson and hope that kids fall in love with our great sport."

"We're very pleased to open our first DEK hockey rink in Tucson," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "Our first two seasons in Tucson have been incredible and we are very encouraged by the tremendous support that we've received from our fans and corporate partners. This new DEK hockey rink will help teach kids how to play hockey and continue to grow our game. We look forward to a strong partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tucson."

Mayor Jonathan Rothschild, City of Tucson said of the project, "This is an example of good corporate citizenship. On behalf of the students at Doolen, their parents, and the entire community, I want to thank the Tucson Roadrunners and all the other organizations that made this hockey rink happen. It may be the hottest day of the year, but thanks to these folks, that doesn't mean you can't play hockey here in Tucson."

"We are thankful to the Tucson Roadrunners, our generous community partners and BGCT Emeritus Board Member Mark Irvin for bringing The William J. Dawson Memorial DEK hockey rink to our Club members at the Frank & Edith Morton Clubhouse and neighborhood," said Debbie Wagner, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson. "Bill Dawson was the Clubs' Executive Director for 30 years and was both a leader and inspiration to tens of thousands of kids at BGCT and across the Tucson community. Our kids are excited about this new sports and fitness opportunity allowing them to learn and play hockey in their sneakers."

"The vision of EMP Powerplay, the NHL, AHL, Arizona Coyotes, and the Tucson Roadrunners to bring hockey inter-cities is genius." Mark Irvin, Vice Chair & Secretary of Rio Neuvo Board and Owner of Mark Irvin Commercial Real Estate Services remarked. "To have the first, of what we hope is many rinks throughout our community, at Doolen Middle School and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson sites is ideal. Once again, I have been personally rewarded with a front row seat to folks who are driven, committed and brilliant. "

The Coyotes have previously unveiled DEK hockey rinks at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale at Laguna Elementary, Luke Air Force Base in Glendale and the YMCA in El Mirage within the past year. The organization has identified a number of additional sites where the next DEK hockey rinks will be constructed. These rinks will allow kids and adults access to newly constructed, outdoor hockey rinks with an opportunity to learn and play DEK hockey. Prime consideration for the placement of rinks will be in a local city or county parks or adjacent to managed youth development facilities. Details regarding the new sites will be announced in the future.

The Tucson Roadrunners would like to thank the following corporations for their gracious assistance on the project:

The Arizona Coyotes

Mark Irvin Commercial Real Estate Services, LLC

Boys & Girls Club of Tucson

Tucson Unified School District

Doolen Middle School

Sundt Construction, Inc.

Hardrock Concrete Placement

Concord General Contracting

Swaim Associates, LTD.

EmPowerPlay

City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Department

Arizona Party Rental

CEMEX

Harvey's Trucking, Inc.

Penhall Companies

Sunstate Equipment

Brent Kyte/Pizza Hut

Salpointe High School Football Team

