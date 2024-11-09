Sports stats



Toronto Argonauts

Coxie Stuns the Montreal Crowd with An Incredible Touchdown Drive: CFL

November 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video


Following a fumble recovery by Toronto, Damonte Coxie secures back-to-back receptions, finishing with a 20-yard touchdown
