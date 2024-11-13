Cox fined

VANCOUVER - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:

Saskatchewan defensive lineman Bryan Cox Jr. has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct by making an inappropriate gesture to fans.

As per league policy, the amount of the fine was not disclosed.

