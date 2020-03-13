COVID-19 Updates

MODESTO, CA - Minor League Baseball has announced, in a release, that the start of the 2020 season will be delayed.

"In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season. We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so. The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak."

The Modesto Nuts Baseball Club is fully supportive of Minor League Baseball's decision. We will be focused and closely monitoring the current coronavirus outbreak around the world. The health of our fans, players, and staff remains our primary focus as we remain committed to providing a safe, clean, and family friendly environment here at our stadium. We will be following the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to properly take the preventative measures necessary at John Thurman Field. In accordance with the statements from Major and Minor League Baseball, the Modesto Nuts 2020 season will be delayed, along with our individual ticket sale release date of March 13th at 6pm. We will share additional information as it becomes available. Our thoughts go out to those affected.

The Modesto Nuts Front Office will continue to communicate with all fans and partners as more information becomes available. We appreciate your patience and understanding in this unprecedented time.

