Couuutteeee!

Published on April 18, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders YouTube Video







That was COUTEE.

Defenders find the endzone on the opening drive. DC leads St. Louis 7-3.

#ufl #dcdefenders #football







United Football League Stories from April 18, 2026

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