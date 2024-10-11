Courtney Williams Drops 23 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST in Game 1 Finals Win over Liberty (October 10, 2024)

October 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Courtney Williams got that dog in her in case you didn't know.

Williams scored big buckets for the @minnesotalynx which helped propel her squad to the Game 1 dub

Final stats: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST

