Courtney Williams Drops 23 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST in Game 1 Finals Win over Liberty (October 10, 2024)
October 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
Courtney Williams got that dog in her in case you didn't know.
Williams scored big buckets for the @minnesotalynx which helped propel her squad to the Game 1 dub
Final stats: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
