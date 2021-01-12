Country Music Superstars Coming to Momentum Bank Ballpark

Ballpark Music and the Midland RockHounds are eager to announce country music superstars Midland will be performing at Momentum Bank Ballpark on Friday, April 2nd. Gates are scheduled to open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, January 14 at 9:00 a.m. via www.midlandtour.com or HERE .

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy live music at the ballpark in a socially distanced environment. Momentum Bank Ballpark will operate at a limited capacity to proactively invest and keep our community and fans safe while attending the event.

Ticket options for the concert can be purchased on the field or seating bowl. The field section will be divided into individual pods measuring six feet by six feet. Each pod has a six-foot safe and clear path surrounding all sides. The seating bowl has also been reconfigured to maintain social distancing between guests. Physical barriers will be in place to enforce the restrictions on the field and in the seating bowl. Ticket pricing starts at $51.00 and increases depending on ticket type and location. Seating options include on-field pods for four people, bowl seating, concourse tables, and standing room/lawn seating Blankets or towels will only be permitted on the field (no chairs allowed inside the gates).

Tickets can be purchased online at www.midlandtour.com or HERE .

Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order on July 2, face coverings are required for individuals age 10 and older in public areas. Attendees will be required to wear masks when entering, exiting, and moving around the ballpark. Attendees may remove masks when sitting in their ticketed seat or pod. A clear bag policy will also be enforced. For more information on a guide to operating at Momentum Bank Ballpark, click HERE .

Food and beverages can be purchased at the concourse concessions stands. Additionally, the Souvenir Store will be open from when gates open until after the concert.

For more information on the Ballpark Music concert series, guests can visit www.midlandtour.com.

