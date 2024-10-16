Counting Down to Home Opener: Matt Marinier

October 16, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







It's hard to believe that we sit at less than two months away from the start of the NLL regular season. As we count down the days leading up to the Black Bears home opener at the Canadian Tire Centre against the Toronto Rock on Friday, November 29 at 7:00 p.m., it's time to look back on the NLL careers of our Ottawa Black Bears.

We are officially Matt Marinier days away from this year's home opener. That is to say, we are only 45 days away! That means it's time to look back on the NLL career of Black Bears' #45 Matt Marinier.

Last season, Marinier, 26, played for the New York Riptide. The Burlington, Ontario native played in 17 regular season games, during which he recorded two points coming in the form of an even split between one goal and one assist.

Marinier was selected 21st overall by the Philadelphia Wings in the second round of the 2019 NLL Entry Draft. In 2020, Marinier was acquired by the Riptide via trade and made his NLL debut with New York in 2022. Marinier has played all 49 regular season games in his career with the Riptide, and in that span has recorded four goals and 13 assists for 17 points.

Prior to being drafted into the NLL, the defenceman played Ontario Jr. A Lacrosse for the Burlington Chiefs. In 21 career games with the Chiefs, Marinier tallied four goals and five assists to total nine points. He also appeared in 14 playoff games, notching four more goals.

In July of this past summer, the Ottawa Black Bears signed Marinier to a three-year contract, securing him as a reliable member of this team's core. To catch Marinier in action at the Black Bears' home opener, grab your tickets HERE!

National Lacrosse League Stories from October 16, 2024

