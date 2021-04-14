Cougars to Provide Enhanced Concessions Experience with FanFood

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars, a member of the American Association of Professional Baseball, has partnered with FanFood, a Chicago-based startup that provides in-venue food and beverage mobile ordering, to offer contactless concession pickup for fans at all Cougars home games this season.

In anticipation of welcoming fans back safely to a limited-capacity Northwestern Medicine Field, the Cougars will provide guests the option of a quicker and more convenient concession experience through mobile ordering powered by FanFood. The Cougars are looking to officially launch FanFood mobile ordering on Tuesday, May 18 at their home opener versus the Chicago Dogs. Northwestern Medicine Field is projected to have a capacity of approximately 2,600 fans on opening day, or 25% of their total seating capacity.

Fans anywhere in the ballpark will be able to browse the concession stand menu from their phones, order at any point during the game, and pay directly from their device. A text alert will notify fans when their order is ready for pickup from either of two designated concession pickup lanes. Fans can skip the lines and spend more time in their seats to not miss any of the action.

"Guest safety and convenience are top priority for us as we return to hosting fans at our ballpark," said Douglas Czurylo, Senior Director of Finance and Administration at the Cougars. "Contactless transactions through FanFood will enable our fans to skip the concession line, enjoy more Cougars baseball and share even more memorable moments with their family and friends at our events."

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, cashless transactions and contactless pickups have risen in popularity for minimizing physical interactions. Stadiums, arenas, and other locations have increasingly embraced mobile ordering solutions to continue serving guests safely and responsibly throughout the pandemic.

"We've seen the pandemic rapidly and permanently changing consumers' behaviors and mindset, and the new fan experience is defined by both safety and convenience," said Drake Orser, customer success manager at FanFood. "The Kane County Cougars are a fantastic partner for us as our hometown team, and we look forward to providing fans the opening day they deserve."

Cougars fans can access FanFood instantly from their browser at order.fanfoodapp.com, or by downloading the FanFood app on their iOS or Android device.

