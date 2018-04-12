Cougars Split Series in Quad Cities

April 12, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release





Davenport, Iowa - The Kane County Cougars closed a seven-game road trip with a 5-2 loss to the Quad Cities River Bandits on Thursday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

The Cougars (3-4) failed to capitalize on a first inning opportunity with runners at first and third and one out. Bandits (2-4) starter Patrick Sandoval struck out two batters in a row to end the threat. Quad Cities responded with two runs in the bottom of the first to take a 2-0 lead. Jonathan Arauz led off with a single and Corey Julks followed with a double to put runners at second and third with no one out. Back-to-back batters, Jake Adams and Adrian Tovalin, grounded out to drive in runs. Arauz knocked in two runs with an RBI double in the second inning, putting the Bandits in front 4-0. Tovalin drove in another run in the fifth with an RBI ground out, expanding the Bandits' advantage to 5-0.

The Cougars chipped away in the 8th inning on an RBI double by Yan Sanchez. In the ninth, Eudy Ramos singled to lead off and Ryan Grotjohn doubled to give the Cougars runners at second and third with no one out. Joey Rose cut the Bandits lead to 5-2 with an RBI ground out, but the next two men were retired to end the game.

Cougars starter Mack Lemieux (0-2) took the loss after 4.1 innings, five runs, four hits, three strikeouts and four walks. For the third straight night, the Cougars bullpen did not allow a run. Anfernee Benitez threw 2.1 innings of shutout ball, yielding just one hit. Abraham Almonte recorded the final four outs for the Cougars.

Luis Basabe recorded his second multi-hit game of the series with a 2-for-3 night, including a run scored and a walk.

Bandits starter Patrick Sandoval earned the win. Sandoval (1-1) shutout the Cougars for 5.1 innings, scattering five hits, striking out five without allowing a walk. Carlos Sanabria allowed one run in 2.2 innings out of the pen. Colin McKee allowed the Cougars' ninth inning run, but recorded the final three outs.

The Cougars head back to Geneva for the home-opener Friday night against Beloit. The Cougars will send right-hander Brian Shaffer (0-0, 0.00) to the mound against the Snappers' righty Wyatt Marks (1-0, 1.80). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The first 1,500 fans will receive a 2018 Opening Night cap, sponsored by Northwestern Medicine. Buy tickets by calling 630-232-8811 or on kccougars.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.