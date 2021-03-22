Cougars Sign Pair of Right-Handed Pitchers

March 22, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars signed right-handed pitchers Tyler Viza and Jake Cosart today.

Viza last pitched in 2019 where he saw time with Philadelphia Phillies affiliates the Lehigh Iron Pigs (Triple-A) and the Reading Fightin' Phils (Double-A). An experienced pitcher, Viza has started 131 games in his minor league career and has thrown over 700 innings, including four seasons totalling over 125 innings each. The Phoenix, Ariz. native also boasts a career 2.94 SO/W ratio. Viza was drafted by the Phillies in the 32nd round of the 2013 Major League Baseball Draft out of Desert Vista High School.

"Tyler has pitched at the higher levels and he will come in and be a part of our starting rotation," said Cougars' Manager George Tsamis. "He has worked really hard and is excited for the opportunity. He is looking to get off to a good start and get right back into Triple-A."

Cosart last pitched in 2020 for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association of Professional Baseball. The Houston, Texas native owns a 3.34 career ERA and .567 winning percentage in his seven seasons in professional baseball. Cosart has also tallied a 1.32 career WHIP and 10.8 SO/9 in 269.1 innings pitched. A third round draft pick, Cosart was selected in 2014 by the Boston Red Sox out of Seminole Community College in Sanford, Fla.

"Jake has done a really nice job at the Double-A level," said Tsamis. "We expect him to be a big part of our bullpen."

2021 Kane County Cougars Signings

INF Josh Allen

OF Jeffrey Baez

RHP Jake Cosart

INF Galli Cribbs Jr.

OF Anthony Garcia

OF Mark Karaviotis

OF Anfernee Seymour

RHP Tyler Visa

INF Nick Zammarelli

The Cougars open the 2021 season on May 18 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field. Tickets will go on sale April 8. Follow the Cougars on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates and more information regarding tickets and promotions for the upcoming season.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 22, 2021

Cougars Sign Pair of Right-Handed Pitchers - Kane County Cougars

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.