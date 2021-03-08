Cougars Sign Former Players Jeffrey Baez, Galli Cribbs Jr.

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars announced the signing of outfielder Jeffrey Baez and infielder Galli Cribbs Jr. today.

Baez returns to the Cougars after a brief stint with the team in 2014. The El Tigre, Venezuela native signed with the Chicago Cubs as an undrafted free agent in 2010. In 2019, Baez batted .242 with a career-high 15 home runs and 55 RBI in 111 games with the Jackson Generals, the Arizona Diamondbacks Double-A affiliate. Baez was also named a Mid-Season All-Star in 2019 and 2018 (Tennessee Smokies) and a Northwest League Mid-Season All-Star in 2014 (Boise Hawks). During his time with the Cougars, Baez played 31 games, hitting .236 with six home runs and 15 RBI.

"Jeffrey is a nice addition to our lineup," said Cougars' Manager George Tsamis. "He is a solid player. He can run, he has power and a strong arm in the outfield. We are looking forward to seeing what he can do for us."

Cribbs Jr. also returns to the Cougars after playing for the team during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. The Katy, Texas native signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and has played in the Diamondbacks organization for the last six seasons. In his career, Cribbs Jr. holds a .203 batting average and .291 on-base percentage. Defensively, Cribbs Jr. owns lifetime fielding percentages of .959 at shortstop (239 games), and .986 at second base (100 games). In 2018, he was named a Mid-Season All-Star with the Jackson Generals.

"Galli is a very valuable player to have," said Tsamis. "He can play multiple positions. He is just a really good defensive player and in this league it is nice to have a player that can play all over."

2021 Kane County Cougars Signings

OF Jeffrey Baez

INF Galli Cribbs Jr.

OF Mark Karaviotis

OF Anfernee Seymour

INF Nick Zammarelli

The Cougars will open the 2021 season on May 18 at Northwestern Medicine Field. Tickets are expected to go on sale April 8. Follow the Cougars on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates and more information regarding tickets and promotions for the upcoming season.

