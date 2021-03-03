Cougars Sign First Two Players for 2021 Season

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars announced the signing of outfielders Mark Karaviotis and Anfernee Seymour today. Karaviotis and Seymour are the first two players added to the Cougars 2021 roster.

"We are excited to announce our first two player signings," said Cougars' Manager George Tsamis. "Both Mark and Anfernee have reached the Double-A level."

Karaviotis returns to the Cougars after a brief stint with the team in 2017. The Kihei, Hawaii native was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016 and spent the last four seasons in the organization. In 2019, he batted .245 with four home runs and 49 RBI in 95 games. Karaviotis was also named an All-Star Game Top Star and a Mid-Season All-Star with Advanced-A affiliate the Visalia Rawhide. During his time with the Cougars, Karaviotis played 57 games, slashing .307/.398/.411 with 21 RBI.

"Mark can play all over the field and Cougars fans will remember him from his time in Kane County," said Tsamis.

Seymour joins the Cougars after spending 2019 with the Miami Marlins Triple-A affiliate, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. During his time with the Jumbo Shrimp, Seymour appeared in 103 games and hit .261 batting average with 28 RBI and 17 stolen bases. Seymour was drafted in 2014 by the Marlins and went on to be a Mid-Season All-Star with Short-A affiliate the Batavia (NY) Muckdogs in 2015.

"Anfernee can fly," said Tsamis. "He can play all three outfield spots and he will be exciting for us with his speed and ability to steal bases."

The Cougars will open the 2021 season on May 18 at Northwestern Medicine Field. Tickets are expected to go on sale April 8. Follow the Cougars on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates and more information regarding tickets and promotions for the upcoming season.

