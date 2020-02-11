Cougars Reveal Promotional Lineup for 2020 Season

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars have released a preliminary promotional schedule of theme nights, entertainment acts and giveaways for the 2020 season. Highlights include new theme nights such as Stranger Things Night and Unicorn Day and returning favorites like The Office and Professional Wrestling Night, a total of six bobblehead giveaways plus appearances by new entertainment acts. In addition, there are 24 post-game fireworks shows on deck set to various musical themes for fans to enjoy.

The Cougars 30th-anniversary season opens on Thursday, April 9 with an Opening Night Cap giveaway, sponsored by Northwestern Medicine for the first 1,500 fans in attendance. Single-game tickets for all 2020 games will go on sale Tuesday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

Theme Nights and Giveaways

Thursday, April 23-Sunday, April 26 - Copa de la Diversion and Dia de Los Cougars Celebration

Saturday, May 23-Sunday, May 24 - Atomic Pork Chops weekend

Thursday, May 28 - Single & Mingle Night

Friday, June 5-Sunday, June 7 - 30th-Anniversary Celebration. Giveaways include a 30th-anniversary baseball cap and nesting dolls (first 1,500 fans)

Thursday, June 18 - The Office Night with a Meredith Palmer bobblehead giveaway (first 1,500 fans) and a special appearance by Kate Flannery

Friday, June 19 - Nick Jr. Night featuring PAW Patrol with a special appearance by Marshall & Rubble plus an ice cream scoop giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

Saturday, June 20 - Harry Potter Night with a Harry Potter sock giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

Thursday, June 25 - Professional Wrestling Night with a special appearance by Jake "The Snake"

Friday, June 26 - Video Game Night

Sunday, June 28 - Princess & Pirate Day with a Princess Annie bobblehead giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

Thursday, July 2 - Military Appreciation Night

Friday, July 3 - Independence Day Celebration

Thursday, July 9 - Parks & Rec Night with a Leslie Knope bobblehead giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

Thursday, July 16 - Blues Brothers Night

Friday, July 17 - American Girl Night

Saturday, July 18 - Christmas in July with a Grinch bobblehead giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

Sunday, July 19 - Minion Day

Thursday, July 30 - Stranger Things Night

Friday, July 31 - Star Wars© Night with a Jedi Ozzie bobblehead giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

Saturday, August 1 - Ghostbusters Night

Sunday, August 2 - Unicorn Day

Friday, August 21- Jake the Diamond Dog bobblehead giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

Saturday, August 22 - Superhero Night with a special appearance by Black Panther and Wonder Woman

Sunday, August 23 - LEGOLAND Day with a LEGO giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

Thursday, August 27 - FRIENDS Night

Friday, September 4 - Dino Night with a special appearance by Ed Bounds, the Dino Man, featuring Dakota and Friends

Notable Dates

Monday, May 4 - Peanut Free Night

Sunday, May 17 - Mental Health Awareness Night

Monday, August 10 - Peanut Free Night

Wednesday, August 12 - Deaf/Hearing Impaired Awareness Night

National Entertainment Acts

ZOOperstars! - May 24

Human Cannonball - June 5

Daniel Davis, Contemporary Violinist - June 6

Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act - June 20, August 1

All-Star Stunt Dogs - June 21

Something Ridiculous - July 17

XPOGO Stunt Team - July 30

BirdZerk! - September 6

Ballpark Concert Series

Howl 2Go Dueling Pianos - June 6

Sammy & the Knights - June 20

American English - June 27

Prairie Station - July 2

Ear Candy - July 3

Haley Mae Campbell - July 18

Planet Groove Chicago - August 1

The WayOuts - August 22

Nick Bell Band - September 5

Weekly Specials

Micro Monday - Every Monday is Micro Monday with half-price premium and craft beers.

$5 Monday, presented by Meijer - From June through September, purchase $5 reserved or lawn tickets.

Taco Tuesday, presented by Tequila Gran Dovejo - Margaritas are half-price at every Tuesday evening game plus local taco trucks will be on-site serving food. Every Taco Tuesday also features 1991 throwback pricing on tickets with $5 box, $4 reserved and $3 lawn seats.

Wednesday Family Feast, presented by GFS - All Wednesday evening games feature $1 popcorn, chips and nachos as well as $2 hot dogs, pizza and brats along with half-price tickets.

Thirsty Thursday, presented by Miller Lite - Every Thursday is a Thirsty Thursday with $1 domestic 12 oz. beers and sodas along with $2 hot dogs.

Family Four-Pack Fireworks Friday - Four reserved tickets, hot dogs, sodas and a bag of chips for $39. Not available for day of game purchase.

Saturday Suds - Valid for all Saturday fireworks games, this option includes one ticket and two 20 oz. domestic beers OR all you can drink Pepsi product in a 32 oz. cup. Purchase your ticket in the reserved seating area for $17 with choice of beverage or in the box seating area for $19 with choice of beverage. Must be 21 or older to purchase. Not available for day of game purchase.

Sunday Funday & Kids Eat Free - Sunday games feature half-price KidZone wristbands. Beginning Memorial Day weekend, children ages 3-10, will receive a voucher at the gate for a complimentary hot dog and bag of chips.

All dates and promotions are subject to change. Follow the Cougars on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the most up to date ticket and promotional information.

