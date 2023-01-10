Cougars Release 2022 By the Numbers Report

January 10, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars released their second annual report "By The Numbers" as a whimsical take on the highlights for 2022. Unlike a traditional annual report, the Cougars 2022 report is less focused on income statements and balance sheets and more focused on things such as food, social media and team accomplishments.

Visit https://www.kccougars.com/news/cougars-release-2022-by-the-numbers-report to view the full report.

The Kane County Cougars open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Full season tickets and group tickets are on sale now with individual tickets expected to go on sale in the spring. Contact the ticket office at 630-232-8811 to purchase season or group tickets.

Follow the Cougars on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates and more information regarding tickets and promotions for the upcoming season.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from January 10, 2023

Cougars Release 2022 By the Numbers Report - Kane County Cougars

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.