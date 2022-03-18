Cougars Re-Sign Allison, Add McMahan to Bullpen

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars signed right-handed pitchers Ben Allison and Pearson McMahan on Friday.

Allison returns to the Cougars after joining the team in June 2021. The Batavia, Ill. native struck out 55 batters in 69.2 innings pitched last season. Allison is an experienced independent league player having pitched five total seasons in various leagues and tallying over 100 innings in the American Association in his career. The right-hander played collegiately at Belhaven University in Jackson, Miss.

"Ben did a nice job for us," said Cougars manager George Tsamis. "He gave us some quality starts. He finished the season strong and is excited to get going again."

McMahan last pitched for the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals Double-A affiliate) in 2021. During his time with the Senators, the Middleburg, Fla. native posted a 3.91 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 46 innings. In 2017, McMahan was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the fourth round of the MLB Draft and spent four years at various minor league levels with both Colorado and Washington.

"Pearson is a power arm that we are excited to have with us," said Tsamis. "He will be pitching in some big spots for us in the later innings."

The Kane County Cougars open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field against the Cleburne Railroaders.

