Cougars Quiet Kernels in Series Opener

April 25, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





GENEVA, ILL. - Bryan Valdez, Ethan Larrison, and Andy Toelken combined to pitch a four-hit shutout Thursday for the Kane County Cougars in a 7-0 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Northwestern Medicine Field. Kane County (13-8) also gained an early 1-0 advantage in this four-game series with Cedar Rapids (9-11).

Valdez (1-0) earned his first Midwest League victory with a dominant start. He retired 15 of 16 batters faced and set down 11 Kernels in a row to close his five scoreless innings of work. The only baserunner that Valdez allowed came on Gilberto Celestino's one-out double in the top of the second. Larrison and Toelken added shutout pitching over the final four frames in Thursday's series opener.

Kane County opened the scoring by plating four runs in the first inning. Buddy Kennedy put the Cougars ahead with a two-run double and later scored during Blaze Alexander's RBI single. Alek Thomas stole home following a throw to second base on a steal from Alexander to push Kane County's lead to 4-0.

The Cougars tallied two runs within the fourth and one final run in the fifth for a 7-0 edge. Jorge Perez hit a two-out single during the fourth before Eduardo Diaz delivered an RBI triple. Zachery Almond drove in Diaz with a run-scoring single. Alexander tripled early in the fifth and scored when Jose Herrera singled on the next pitch.

Blayne Enlow (2-2) suffered the loss after allowing a career-high seven runs over 4.2 innings pitched. Zach Neff relieved Enlow during the fifth inning and tossed a personal-best 3.1 shutout innings out of the bullpen.

This four-game series continues Friday at 6:30 p.m. with Kernels right-hander Jordan Balazovic (2-1, 2.45) expected to start against Cougars right-hander Jackson Goddard (1-0, 0.52). Broadcast coverage with Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will be available on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM and also online at www.kmryradio.com and www.kernels.com.

Cedar Rapids' next homestand begins April 30 and runs through May 5. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.