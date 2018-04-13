Cougars Drop Home Opener to Beloit

April 13, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release





Geneva, Illinois - The Kane County Cougars fell, 9-6, in their home opener to the Beloit Snappers on a cold Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Snappers (5-3) took a first inning lead on an RBI triple by Logan Farrar. The Cougars took their first lead in the bottom of the first. Eudy Ramos and Ernie De La Trinidad hit back-to-back RBI singles, giving the Cougars a 2-1 advantage.

Beloit regained the lead with a five-run third inning. Farrar's second RBI of the night came on a sacrifice fly, tying the game, 2-2. Anthony Churlin singled in a run to give Beloit the lead again. Churlin scored three batters later on Jordan Devencenzi's base knock. Jake Lumley capped the inning with an RBI triple, making it 6-2 Snappers.

The Cougars chiseled away at the lead on a De La Trinidad solo homer in the fourth. A two-run sixth for the Cougars cut the Beloit lead to 6-5. Yan Sanchez reached on an error by Churlin in right field, scoring Ramos. Jasrado Chisholm's bases loaded walk made it a one-run game. The Snappers added two insurance runs on wild pitches in the seventh to lead 8-5. In the 8th, Austin Beck doubled in a run, padding the Snappers' lead to 9-5. Chisholm led off the Cougar's ninth with a solo homer, his second of the year, but the next three Cougars were sent down to end the game.

Cougars' starter Brian Shaffer (0-1) allowed six runs on 10 hits over four innings. Jake Winston surrendered two runs on two hits in 2.2 innings of work. Matt Brill yielded one run on two hits in 1.1 innings. Matt Peacock hurled a perfect ninth inning.

Snappers' starter Wyatt Marks (2-0) earned his second straight win. Marks allowed three runs (one earned) and struck out a career-high nine batters in five innings of work. Jesus Zambrano coughed up two unearned runs in two innings. Heath Bowers pitched the final two innings for Beloit. The only hit he allowed was Chisholm's homer in the ninth.

The Cougars play game two of a brief three-game homestand Saturday afternoon against Beloit. The Cougars will send right-hander Cole Stapler (0-1, 3.60) to the mound against the Snappers' righty Xavier Altamirano (0-1, 5.79). First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Fans can run the bases postgame, sponsored by Sonic Drive-In. Buy tickets by calling 630-232-8811 or on kccougars.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.